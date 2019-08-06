Incredible First Day at the 46th Annual White Marlin Open

277.5 lbs

Away from the tournament Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported a very nice sea bass bite for a change.

Hi Scott,

Dogone sea bass put on a feed today. Even had two clients, Gary Rantz of Schwenksville PA & Brian Haneschlager of Upper Falls MD, catch a 15 fish limit.

One of Brian’s keeper doubles included a 3lb 10oz jumbo male that swept today’s fish pool.

Gary shows off one of his keeper doubles..

Rebecca Stillman shows off a pretty one.

Young Angie Fasig caught an early keeper double.

Young Ian Nodine & Dad, Rory, (blue shirts) show off some keepers.

Nicholas Fasig of Reading PA proves what all anglers already know, you’re more likely to get a decent bite while eating a sandwich!

Aubrey Fasig, also of Reading PA shows off a dandy.

Brian and son Handy show off part of their catch..

Also pictured in the group snap are Arnold Fasig, Kim Heller, Francis Haneschlager, Sherry Goldberg, plus Mike, Ashley, and Brandon Vece of Madison CT..

Ladies especially hammered the sea bass today!

Pictured are Ashley Vece of Madison CT – Kim & Alyssa Heller of Upper Falls MD – Sherie Goldberg from Rehoboth DE – Rebecca Stillman from Lancaster PA – plus Aubrey, Tori, & Angie Fasig of Reading PA

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had a great day of fishing on two different trips today. Captain John put one group on a nice pile of mackerel from outside the inlet and another group had some nice keeper flounder including a 4.9 pounder.