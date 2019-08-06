Incredible First Day at the 46th Annual White Marlin Open
Posted on August 6th, 2019
By Scott Lenox
Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.
Wow……just Wow!! When I heard that 389 of the 404 boats registered for the 46th Annual White Marlin Open were fishing today I knew it could be a busy day at the scales, but I didn’t think we’d be there an hour and 10 minutes later then we were supposed to be. It was crazy! I direct the livestream broadcast and I literally didn’t get out of my seat in front of the computer for over 5 hours. It was fish after fish after fish and truly one of the best scales days that I can remember. There are some nice fish on the board and some big money in some pockets……for now, but there are still 4 days to go. Here’s who’s winning what right now.
WHITE MARLIN
74lbs
Chasin Tail
Nathan Walker
$1,450,000.00
70lbs
Reel Chaos
Brandon Dick-Giordano
$1,500,000.00
BLUE MARLIN
No Qualifiers
TUNA
201lbs
Crisdel
Russell Garufi
$940,000.00
101lbs
Theresa Jean
Chuck Metz
$88,000.00
77.5lbs
BAR South
Rob Gothier
$36,000.00
WAHOO
82lbs
The Natural
Kyle McLaughlin
$18,000.00
54.5lbs
Caneelin
Sarah Bohlman
$2,000.00
50.5lbs
Sweetums
Terry Dorris
$1,500.00
DOLPHIN
35.5lbs
Game Changer
Rob Howes
$18,000.00
30.5lbs
Ditchdigger Too
John Albanese III
$1,500.00
27lbs
Top Notch
Jim Kwortnik
$1,000.00
SHARK
277.5lbs
Polarizer
Greg Robinson
$225,000.00
Away from the tournament Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported a very nice sea bass bite for a change.
Hi Scott, Dogone sea bass put on a feed today. Even had two clients, Gary Rantz of Schwenksville PA & Brian Haneschlager of Upper Falls MD, catch a 15 fish limit. One of Brian’s keeper doubles included a 3lb 10oz jumbo male that swept today’s fish pool. Gary shows off one of his keeper doubles.. Rebecca Stillman shows off a pretty one. Young Angie Fasig caught an early keeper double. Young Ian Nodine & Dad, Rory, (blue shirts) show off some keepers. Nicholas Fasig of Reading PA proves what all anglers already know, you’re more likely to get a decent bite while eating a sandwich! Aubrey Fasig, also of Reading PA shows off a dandy. Brian and son Handy show off part of their catch.. Also pictured in the group snap are Arnold Fasig, Kim Heller, Francis Haneschlager, Sherry Goldberg, plus Mike, Ashley, and Brandon Vece of Madison CT.. Ladies especially hammered the sea bass today! Pictured are Ashley Vece of Madison CT – Kim & Alyssa Heller of Upper Falls MD – Sherie Goldberg from Rehoboth DE – Rebecca Stillman from Lancaster PA – plus Aubrey, Tori, & Angie Fasig of Reading PA
Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had a great day of fishing on two different trips today. Captain John put one group on a nice pile of mackerel from outside the inlet and another group had some nice keeper flounder including a 4.9 pounder.
Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had some nice fishing on two different trips as well with similar results. Captain Jason had a nice pile of mackerel for one group and seven keeper flounder for another.
Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing found clean water and good shooting for cow nosed and southern rays in the south bay today.
