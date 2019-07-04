Insane 4th of July Flounder Fishing

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Happy 4th of July Everyone!!

It was another HOT one today, but the wind was light and the sun was shining so it was a crazy busy day on the water. I got a chance to get out for some of this awesome flounder fishing today with my buddy Dave Sikorski from CCA, MD for a new episode of Hooked on OC and we had a great time and even caught a couple of keepers on our Deadly Double rigs.

Conditions for flounder fishing in our back bays couldn’t be more perfect than it is right now. Clean water, sunny skies and high tide right in the middle of the day so anglers can catch the incoming and outgoing tide. If you try for flounder right now and don’t at least catch one I would be awfully surprised. The Fish in OC inshore fleet knows the ropes when it comes to flounder fishing and today they got into some of the best flounder fishing that I’ve ever seen in my 28 years in Ocean City. Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break had about the best of it with three trips today that all had keepers. This morning it was 12 keepers, followed by 16 keepers this afternoon, followed by four more keepers on the second afternoon trip for a total of 32 keeper flounder today. Truly unreal floundering!!

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service smashed the flounder today as well. Captain John put his morning trip on 8 keepers and then this afternoon’s trip angled in 12 keepers. Captain John also had a cobia eat a flounder bait this afternoon.

Here is a pic of a nice keeper caught on board the Bayside Guide Service with Captain Wayne Blanks this morning in the fog.

Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga got in on the insane flounder bite today too putting keepers in the box on both the morning and afternoon trips. Captain Drew also had anglers catch fish of 3 pounds 4 ounces and 3 pounds 14 ounces to jump into 3rd and 1st place in the Tortuga’s flounder derby.

I love getting reports from anglers that are having success with our Dale Timmon’s Deadly Double rigs. Taylor Borrell caught this 18 1/2″ keeper flounder on a Deadly Double and Gulp combo behind Assateague Island.

Captain Monty Hawkins just sent his fishing report and accidentally attached his application for Potato Farmer.

Hi Scott, This spell of sea bass w/lockjaw has me considering potato farming – Jayyyminy!

But, we keep grinding it out—Keep hunting a few more that’ll chew. There’s no shortage of cbass, they just aren’t biting well. With a little luck it’ll soon be over.

Not giving up, not giving in yields results though: some folks came away with a fish fry for sure.

Clients today were also treated to an offshore bottlenose dolphin show & got a good look at a large hammerhead shark.

Allen Scott of Gettysburg PA is holding up 3 of his best, one of which won the fish-pool at 17.75 inches.

Young Brady Sawyers was showing some of my regulars how to get it done; here with a nice keeper-double.

In the group snap are also Tyler Groves of Edgewater MD – DJ Reif Jr from Baltimore – Zak Garcia of Danville VA – & Ron Gladfelter from Shiloh PA.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler is getting ready for his 4th of July Fireworks Cruise, but not before sending in some pics of today’s catch that included some nice flounder.

Captain Wes Pollitt was at the helm of the Lisa today and put mate Bobby Layton of the Wrecker on this stud cobia while doing some sight casting in the ocean.

Enjoy the fireworks tonight folks, and be safe!!