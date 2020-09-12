Inshore Fishing Only

By Scott Lenox

Click the vid to see what’s up at Atlantic Tackle in West Ocean City.

It was windy today folks….still is. NE came on yesterday and has not let up so the ocean was pretty much closed for business today. I was up on the boardwalk this evening and the ocean was a churned up mess with lots of white and sand was blowing off the beach. A no go for the ocean and even tough fishing in the bay. There is still some pretty clean water back there for now and some guys just know where to find fish.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters has fished the bays behind Ocean City his entire life so he knows where to go when things get tough. He’s been finding some reely nice trout when conditions allow and today when they didn’t he was able to put his group on a pile of croaker.

Fish in OC graphic designer Damon Mahoney got to the inlet this evening for a quick dinner trip and things worked out just right when he put the hook in this nice sheepshead from the north jetty wall.

My buddy Curt Presnell fished an inshore wreck a few days ago before the wind started blowing and put the net on this big 8 1/2 pound doormat flounder. He even did a decent job with the selfie on such a big fish.

Tomorrow is the Bahia Marina Flounder Pounder with registration from 8-9:30 AM at Bahia Marina (cash preferred) and fishing times from 10 AM until 4:30 PM. Scales are open until 5 PM. Good luck to all anglers fishing the tournament. I’ll have winners tomorrow night.