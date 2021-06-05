By Scott Lenox

It was a crappy weather day this morning with overcast skies, rain and a little bit of wind. The ocean wasn’t very busy today because of it and even the inshore party boat fleet didn’t head out. The rain stopped mid afternoon and the sun even came out this evening so some folks headed out and got a few hours of bay fishing in.

Our good buddy Shawn Flanherty kayaked over to Assateague Island this afternoon to chuck some Roy Rigs and he had an absolutely awesome trip. Shawn had great fishing that culminated with an inshore grand slam that consists of three different species. Shawn’s species were flounder, rockfish and weakfish (sea trout) and all of them weren’t just keepers they were very nice fish. The flounder was a nice 21″ fish, the rockfish was a 30″er and the trout was a dandy 21″ or so. Great fishing from the rocks over on Assateague Island with the World Famous Roy Rig!

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a nice afternoon showing some young anglers what’s up with Ocean City back bay fishing. These guys had a great time catching some fish including this ribbon fish.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service showed his anglers a good time catching and releasing some short rockfish at the route 50 bridge this afternoon.

Rich Daiker also used the Roy Rig at the south jetty this afternoon and lucked into this 32″ keeper rockfish.

Lilly Phillips of the White Marlin Open was doing some pond fishing in her neighborhood when she tricked this bluegill in to eating a well presented nightcrawler.