Inshore Mahi, Flounder and Sea Bass

By Scott Lenox

Another hot, but absolutely beautiful day in and around Ocean City today and a great day to be out on the water. I had a great day out on the ocean with some folks from the Dough Roller where we caught a limit of tasty blueline tilefish and had a great time. Many thanks to Captain Josh Wentling of the Instigator.

The crew of Ocean City Guide Service had a crazy good day fishing some inshore structure this morning when they put four keeper flounder and a pile of nice mahi in the fish box.

The crew fishing on board the Ocean City Girl had a good day with the inshore mahi today as well and put a bunch on the cleaning table.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported flat calm sea conditions and some nice sea bass and flounder on today’s trip.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had all three species in tonight’s title when he put his folks on mahi, flounder and sea bass.

Could near-about get used to this weather. Some kind of calm.

Having offshore fish brought nearshore in pretty water doesn’t hurt my feelings either.

They’ll both go out quietly: a bit more wind and the calm is broken; a nearshore-pushing-offshore current & poof, back to green water with mahi 50+ miles off.

Nice while it’s happening.

These days we have the pics to prove it.

Hurricane Murray has been on a tear. He’s won the fish pool twice in recent days; has won the weekly Benelli Reef Raffle drawing 4x already this year too.

We have great weekly prizes all the way to New Year’s Day when we’ll give away two fantastic Benelli 12ga shotguns. (a non -shooting winner could pick $1,500.00 in cash instead.)

It’s coming time to start sinking stuff!

That takes funding.

Already have several barges and pyramid projects in the immediate pipeline. Will get it going before long.

Contact mhawkins@ocreefs.org for raffle/reef info

Visit ocreefs.org to buy raffle tickets.

Cheers All,

Monty

Caleb Powell was fishing north of the Route 50 bridge using the Fish in OC Deadly Double in chartreuse when he landed these two keeper flounder of 19″ each.

Keith Pyle weighed this nice 23″, 4.6 pound flounder at Rick’s Bait and Tackle after catching it in the Indian River bay.

Captain Matt Abell down at Sea Hawk Sports Center has been putting some folks on some big bull red drum the past couple of evenings.