Into the Blow

Posted on January 19th, 2019
Today was the last day for several that anyone was able to get out in the ocean and do any fishing or sea duck hunting. The wind has already started and it is forecast to blow pretty hard for the next couple of days. This wind combined with very cold temperatures will have us feeling below zero tomorrow night into Monday. Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star is going to be out there whenever the weather allows….so today it was east for some more tautog.
Our magnificent bite yesterday, a classic ‘calm before the storm’ bite, did not carry into this storm’s beginning.
Dang tog were fussy today!
Still, had 4 over ten pounds & two anglers had 3 apiece.
Wes Banasan landed today’s pool winner, a 26.5 inch 14 pounder – his new ‘PB’ or personal best. Though we did tag and release it, unfortunately the fish was too exhausted .. Dinner!
Ocean stayed calm most of the day as 16/17 knot winds rolled on the compass from NE to E.. At about one o’clock speed picked up to 25+ .. Time to head for the barn.
Cheers,
Monty