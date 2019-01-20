Into the Blow

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Today was the last day for several that anyone was able to get out in the ocean and do any fishing or sea duck hunting. The wind has already started and it is forecast to blow pretty hard for the next couple of days. This wind combined with very cold temperatures will have us feeling below zero tomorrow night into Monday. Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star is going to be out there whenever the weather allows….so today it was east for some more tautog.