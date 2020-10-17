Jumbo Swordfish and Epic Harpoon Video for Day 1 at the Bishop Broadbill Bash

Jumbo Swordfish and Epic Harpoon Video for Day 1 at the Bishop Broadbill Bash

Check out the rules breakdown video for the Bishop Broadbill Bash Tournament!

I just got back from Sunset Marina where Fish in OC charter partner Fish On with Captain Andrew Dotterweich, mate Jake Emche, owner Todd Willard and crew just weighed a big 358 pound swordfish to take the early lead in the Inaugural Bishop Broadbill Bash Tournament.  Despite an unfavorable forecast Fish On headed to the deep today and was “in the right spot at the right time” and ended up on the right side of an epic battle with this 358 pound sea monster.  The fish jumped 12 or so times and during the end game mate Jake Emche put the harpoon right on the mark while the big fish was mid jump putting an exclamation point on an awesome fight.

Congratulations to Captain Andrew Dotterweich, mate Jake Emche, owner Todd Willard and the crew of Fish On for setting the bar for the Inaugural Bishop Billfish Bash Tournament!!

