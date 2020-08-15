Jumbo Tripletail

By Scott Lenox

The ladies can fish!! Check out the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina above.

The little bit of wind for the weekend that I spoke about in last night’s report decided to show up a little early and has now developed into tropical storm Kyle. Kyle is already well off of our coast and isn’t expected to impact the area for long, but it does look to be sporty tomorrow through Monday and then drop off to very calm starting Tuesday. If things pan out that way there will be a few boats out on Monday for the first day of the MidAltantic to get “on the board”, but most will probably start their tournament on Tuesday. You never can tell what the weather will bring, so keep an eye on it and make good decisions about fishing.

We’ve had some pretty unusual catches off of Ocean City the past few years with some opah, Atlantic pomfret and barracuda, and last week there was a big, rare catch off of Ocean City. Angler Walt Smakulski was fishing with Michael Berkheimer at the 19 fathom lump a while back when he landed this JUMBO 15 pound Atlantic tripletail. The species gets to as big as 30 pounds and is prevalent in southern waters, but any tripletail caught off of Ocean City is a good one and 15 pounds is massive. Congratulations to the crew on their unique, very tasty catch.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star did the old turnaround trip today, but not before putting some flounder and some nice triggefish in the boat.

Loooong stretch of great sea conditions tapped-out this morning. Winds came NE @ 20 with a good chance of coming 25, sent me back to the wharf. I wasn’t going to wait until it got too bad – had seen enough. Clients fished about an hour. They’ll have a 100% reschedule for another day. Fishing looks to resume Monday in beautiful weather.

Tony Rodriguez won today’s pool with a 19 3/4 in fluke. We had several nice triggers, plus proof our nearshore reefs contribute handsomely with many throwback sea bass – none were male.

My kingdom that fisheries would try my method of sea bass restoration. Not only aggressive habitat restoration; but by lowering the size limit to 11 inches we’d also lower age-at-maturity in sea bass by nearly two years..

This would add incredibly many more sea bass to the spawning stock – would become management’s greatest, most powerful tool in rebuilding a magnificent sea bass population.

The brand new 65′ RoShamBo with Captain Willie Zimmerman is in town for the summer now and the crew has been having some nice fishing to get started. This week it was a couple of white marlin and some yellowfin tuna for some lucky groups.

Captain Dan Stauffer of the Fin Chaser had a good day of offshore fishing with this group that put three fat yellowfin on the dock at the Talbot Street Pier.

Back bay water has been pretty clean lately and Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga has taken advantage of it and found some keeper flounder for some of his anglers.

Brian was back on the Oceanic Pier this morning and continued his flounder catching with this 24″ beauty.