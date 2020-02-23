Jumbo Yellow Perch

By Scott Lenox

Greetings all! I hope you had a chance to get out and enjoy today’s beautiful weather like I did. Temps were in the upper 50s, the sun was shining and best of all the wind was light. It was a great day to get on the river with my good friend Eric Sexton and try for some winter white and yellow perch. My awesome wife Kristen joined Eric and I to video a new episode of Hooked on OC and we had a great time on the Nanticoke River. The white perch were a no show as it’s just a little early, but we did catch some blue catfish and some yellow perch. A couple of the perch were over 12″ and fat and we had plenty for a nice fish fry. You can find yellow and white perch on several tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay this time of year and they are great fun to catch and very tasty eats.

I had a feeling that I would get a fishing report from Captain Monty Hawkins today as well since the weather was very conducive to a tautog trip. Captain Monty didn’t disappoint and though it wasn’t the trip he hoped for he was able to put some fish in the box.

As calm as you could ever ask; was a great day for some tog fishing. Dropped 30 blocks & 2 pyramids and paddled on off. We did nick a few but it was not a great day of catching.. I looked for el-grande and came up short.

Did have several pods of saddleback dolphin cruise under the bow and swim round while fishing. See a separate post for those pics/videos.

Pat Scida of Annapolis took the pool with a 21.5 incher. Had a few others but no pics.