Jumbo Yellowfin on the Chunk

By Scott Lenox

Got a little puffy wind off the beach right now so conditions weren’t the greatest for getting offshore today. There were still some boats that were able to get out and they had a tough, but decent day chunking tunas on the lumps inside the canyons.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had some jumbo yellowfin on today’s trip with three very big fish and one regular.

Captain Mike Burt of the Pumpin’ Hard had several bites, but only one got to the boat on today’s trip. Thankfully it was a jumbo yellowfin that weighed 92 pounds.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service found this angler a keeper flounder on the first of the outgoing tide in the Thorofare.

This flounder fell into the net on board the Chasin’ Tides Charters with Captain Chase Eberle.

Captain Marc Spagnola had some more good luck with rays in the South Bay with his shooters this afternoon.