Keeper Flounder and 16 Pound Tautog

By Scott Lenox

Still a tad chilly today, but the wind wasn’t bad and the sun was shining for most of the day so folks were out on the water taking advantage of it. Good thing too because Friday and Sunday look like crap.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides continued his double digit tautog catching today with a nice catch of fish that include a 14 pounder and a very nice 16 pounder.

Back in the bay there was some pretty good flounder fishing and Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break was able to find it. Captain Jason put his crew on two keeper flounder and a keeper bay tautog on today’s trip.

Steve Sweigert, Ken Sweigert and Mike “Dessert Snack” Dzurnak had a good day of floundering in the Thorofare today. The guys used Deadly Tackle Deadly Doubles in pink and in white to box three keepers of 17″, 19″ and 20″.

Lamont Hilbert fished behind Assateague Island today where he found two keeper flounder of 18″ and 19″ on Gulp.



Our buddy Dillon Scopp did it again this evening and caught another really nice speckled trout. Dillon, my son Ryan and the rest of the Worcester Prep boys lacrosse team won their game this afternoon and then Dillon caught this 26” speck. Awesome day!

