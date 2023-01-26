Keeper Rockfish at the Route 90 Bridge?!?!

At the Chesapeake Bay Boat Show this past weekend one of the questions I got the most was, “what’s being caught down there right now?” Well the answer I give folks is “tautog in the ocean and maybe some throwback rockfish action at the route 90 bridge….but you’re most likely not going to catch any keepers.”

Well today I’m eating my words as Morgan Mericle, Taylor, Tyler and Jamie from the Always Bent fishing crew had a crazy good day of fishing at the route 90 bridge. Before the rain came in they had over 20 nice sized throwback rockfish and Morgan also caught a 31″ keeper! There’s no doubt that fish that size swim through there every so often, but even these guys will attest they are rarely caught. Big congrats to the crew for catching rockfish in January and for having me put my foot in my mouth with that nice keeper!

Check out this route 90 bridge action from our YouTube Channel!