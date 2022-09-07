Kids Catching Marlins

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina!

We got some much needed rain today which had few folks out fishing, and tomorrow we start getting some not needed wind which will have less folks fishing. It looks to blow through Friday or Saturday and hopefully it doesn’t mess up the back bay too bad or push the good marlin fishing out.

Yesterday the crew of the private boat Christine Marie out of Sunset Marina with Captain Brian Behe at the helm had a crazy good day of marlin fishing. The crew, consisting of mainly first timer kids, caught and released 8 white marlin on the trip. They also held with tradition and jumped in to celebrate their catch. The anglers ranged in age from 9 to “don’t even ask” and included Hunter Gentel (9), Ashley Kusic (16) Brittany Gentel and Lynette Catha.

The crew of the Reel Joy with Captain Andy Helms had an awesome day offshore in the rain today. The crew had three blue marlin releases and a white marlin release.

The crew of Boss Hogg with Captain Brian Porter had a great day with four white marlin releases and two nice yellowfin tuna.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is a rays worst nightmare and his shooters were on target on this day.

