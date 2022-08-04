By Scott Lenox

Yep, it was another beautiful day today. A little warm on land, but there was once again little to no breeze so the ocean was more like a lake than it was like…..well an ocean.

The tuna bite was good for some of the fleet off in the canyons today. The crew of Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski had a great day of it with four nice yellowfin tuna and a pile of mahi.

Captain Joe Drosey and his crew on Rhonda’s Osprey “got em” today and put some great yellowfin tuna on the dock.

The crew of the Turnin’ Fins with Captain Jake Shaffer at the helm had a good day in the offshore canyons today releasing a nice blue marlin on the troll.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service continued his bluefish killing ways today with some more quality fish from the route 50 bridge.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a slow pick today, but he did manage some quality fish for some folks.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had to put in the work today, but he had some good fishing for the effort.

Man.. That was some ocean this morning. “Lake Atlantic” as some of the fellows say. We again held course for Tyler Long’s Memorial Barge where Patricia from Annapolis & Adam from York PA deployed loose substrate into the barge to accelerate coral growth. From there – east.

I though our first stop was going to make short work of this long trip with a light rail. Sea bass were stacked up 45 feet off the bottom feeding on krill.

Seriously. It was a lot of fish.

I soon discovered dern few of them wanted anything to do with our offerings.

Oh boy..

So much for an easy day.

Working for em paid off though. Cavan from York pocketed today’s pool money with a truly heavy sea bass. Had some competition; beat em all. High hook had 14 – one shy a limit.

Even stumbled upon our first real mahi action of the summer. That’s what I’d hoped when I set up these 11 hour trips – a chance to mix it up.

May even see some on regular trips. Have lots of room at the moment on Friday’s regular run. (Schedule at morningstarfishing.com Fish Report)

If you only want sea bass? You may have to suffer though some mahi fishing. If you only want mahi? You’ll positively have to suffer some cbassing – at least until I can offer dedicated trips.

They may or may not happen. Who could guess what mahi are going to do in coming days and weeks.

I sure wish I kept better notes. Had a fellow look me up at the Fishing Center docks back in the early 2000s. He wanted to tell me what he’d seen over 30-some years of flying back and forth between Newark, NJ & Orlando, FL most of his career as an airline pilot. In the early years, he said he’d see blue water east and green water west – flew down the line. Over time that changed until, when he retired, there was no blue water.

It was all green.

He was already retired when we spoke.

It got worse.

Let me tell you, it’s a lot of water. Talking about the Mid-Atlantic Ocean to even beyond canyons edges having turned green at times.

But if we rebuild oyster populations to filter off nutrients and excess algae (algae is where ‘green’ comes from) ..algae that fatten up and successfully reproduce by consuming those nutrients, we can turn the ocean blue again.

Are.

I think the ocean is already improving just from the oyster restoration work completed to date.

A little.

I pay attention, after all.

Hope it continues apace – accelerates even.

See MD CCA’s habitat work. Though a small player so far; like our coastal reef building non-profit, the Ocean City Reef Foundation, CCA’s habitat guys are getting work done on a looooow budget.

For coral work in the ocean, see ocreefs.org.

Boy, do we have a lot of reef work going on right now. Have lots of announcements to make..

Cheers

Monty

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had a good day in the South Bay for his shooters putting them on some quality ray action.