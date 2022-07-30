Largest Flounder I’ve Seen So Far This Season

By Scott Lenox

Today was the first day of scales action for the 9th Annual HUK Big Fish Classic, but there was no change to the empty leaderboard. That’s right….we saw 0 boats and therefore 0 fish. With only 6 boats fishing the first window from lines in at 7 AM this morning until 3 PM tomorrow afternoon, we didn’t expect to see much. That means that tomorrow should be busier and then Sunday should be pretty crazy. 91 boats are left to fish the second wind0w so there is a lot of action left to unfold. Watch it all live at www.BigFishClassic.com

Since most everyone laid in for the Big Fish there wasn’t a ton of offshore action to report today, but there was some good fishing in the bay for some. Mike Brockmeyer from Fallston, MD fished with Bob Miller from Bel Air Md and Jay from Ocean City and had a great day of fishing the bay behind Ocean City. The guys used live spot to catch 9 keeper flounder between 17″ and 22″ and Mike had a stud 27.5″ fish that weighed 7.85 pounds at the OC Fishing Center. That’s the biggest flounder I’ve seen in OC this year.

Jared Muse of Westminster, MD caught his first ever keeper flounder on the Fish in OC Deadly Double in orange when a 17″er jumped on and Joe Sherrick from Harrisburg, PA landed a 16″ keeper on a minnow.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler fished some beautiful weather today and had some good fishing for his folks with plenty of fat sea bass and a few keeper flounder.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star saw the same flat calm seas and some very good fishing for big knot heads today.

Almost mirror calm this morning. Couldn’t buy a nicer day. Paddled on off to Tyler Long’s Reef where Isabelle & Alain from Quebec built some reef. We kept going. The bite was fantastic right out of the gate. I was hard pressed to repeat it save in short bursts the rest of the day. All spots seemed equal in fish abundance – some schools bit fairly well, on other spots we couldn’t buy a bite. Nothing for it but to Keep Fishing. Back to back trips for Holly. Yesterday it wasn’t her turn. Today she was alone in double digits, won the fish pool; then won the reef raffle too! Her trip yesterday must have been a warm-up. Either that or she let Hurricane outfish her on purpose — a be nice to Hurricane Murray day? Nawww. She was on fire today though, that’s for sure . Regards, Monty Check out the new Back Deck Fishing Report on our YouTube Channel!