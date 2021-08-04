Leaderboard Changes for Day 2 at the 2021 White Marlin Open

By Scott Lenox

Hit the video for the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center

420 boats fished day two of the 48th Annual White Marlin Open today and though it wasn’t as busy as we may have expected, there was plenty of action and some movement on the leaderboard. We had our first wahoo hit the board just moments after I asked the trivia question, “what is the first place wahoo?” and the winner said, “none”, we had a few non qualifying white marlin weighed, there were several more tunas that hit the scale and a few more mahi that ended up jumping into the money. Overall it was a nice steady day at the scales. Here are your leaders after two days of fishing in the 2021 White Marlin Open.

Shark

Go Fish 132.5 Pound Tiger Shark. $120,000

Wahoo

Island Hopper 48.5 Pounds. $2,000

Mahi

3rd Place. Point Runner 29.5 Pounds. $20,000

2nd Place. Due Course. 31 Pounds. $2,000

1st Place. Kilo Charlie. 31.5 Pounds $20,000

Tuna

3rd Place. Reel Chaotic 83 Pounds. $20,000

2nd Place. Afishionado. 96 Pounds. $1,500

1st Place. Seven. 137 Pounds. $1,120,000

Blue Marlin

Mama C. 559.5 Pounds $800,000

White Marlin

Fender Bender. 82.5 Pounds $4,900,000

Away from the tournament ocean bottom fishing was good for the ocean going party boat fleet today with some nice fish coming on board. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported plenty of keeper flounder and sea bass on today’s trip.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star enjoyed calm seas and snapping fish on today’s trip.

Overcast but calm as could be; Andrea A of Mexico City, Mexico & Elizabeth V from Baltimore gave today’s reef blocks a mighty shove and we began fishing..

If I’d had to bet on it this morning I’d have wagered on a great bite—of sea bass putting on a feed in front of tomorrow’s NE blow.

Nawww… Dogone sea bass. Dern things had no intention of biting today. Must have hit 15 spots. Best of it was sorely lackluster by any comparison of this year’s angling.

AhHa! But when I tried for mahi?

It was worse!

Never even saw one.

Devil.

Here’s a measure: that slayer of untold fish, our own local talent Mike Oates; even Mike failed to get into double digits for the first time this year. In fact, of his 8 trips this was only the second time he didn’t box a limit.

Perseverance had its reward though. I should hope everyone had dinner. At least everyone sea bass fishing. Mike was high hook, of course, but with eight. Young Mr. Tommy O of Lower Dauphin PA pocketed the pool money. You can bet games at the boardwalk will turn a bit more profit tonight.

Maybe the marlin bit good instead? Marina was so empty it looked like February. Nothing but lumber—salt treated poles that is, from my boat to the main office & Micky Fins.

Dern sure a pile of money in this tournament. It’s said the white marlin open is the biggest in the world.

I’ll stick with my sea bass. Pays the bills.

Cheers

Monty

Back in the bay Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters put this angler on a beauty of a keeper flounder.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had a couple of great trips with some junior anglers putting them on snapper sized bluefish and croakers.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has been hunting both day and night and putting his shooters on some terrific action for hound fish, southern rays and cow nosed rays.