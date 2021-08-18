Leaderboard Shake Up on Day 2 of the 2021 MidAtlantic Tournament

By Scott Lenox

We had 95 boats fishing day 2 of the 3oth Anniversary of the MidAtlantic Tournament and even though there were some very good fish on the board there was some shake up as some more nice fish hit the scales. Both Ocean City, Maryland and Cape May, NJ saw fish that landed on the board today and it was another exciting day of scales action. Here are your leaders after two days of fishing.

Wahoo

2nd Place. Salt Lick. 18 Pounds

1st Place. Mack 900 32 Pounds

Dolphin

3rd Place. Bent Tent. 26 Pounds

2nd Place. Wrecker. 26 Pounds

1st Place. Blood Money. 31 Pounds

Tuna

3rd Place. Taylor Jean. 179 Pounds

2nd Place. Warden Pass. 182 Pounds

1st Place. The Right Place. 188 Pounds

Blue Marlin

2nd Place. Reel Tight 487 Pounds

1st Place. Goin’ In Deep. 681 Pounds

White Marlin

3rd Place. Fish On. 75 Pounds

2nd Place. Lucky Duck II. 80 Pounds

1st Place. Sea Wolf. 82 Pounds

Away from the tournament the crew of the Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski had a nice 1/2 day trip that consisted of some mahi and some jacks.

The mahi were snapping for the party boat fleet today as well as Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported sea bass, flounder and some nice mahi.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star loves when the mahi are snapping on his boat so he loved today’s trip.

East south east wind this morning. Looked stormy. Didn’t. Not near us anyway.

Could see plenty of t-storm looking rain on boat’s radar inshore a ways—Cambridge maybe.

Made our block drop and kept paddling.

First stop Vic saw 40+ mahi. Some would swim to a bait and veer away at the last moment. No takers. Sea bass weren’t biting the best either.

Kept after it though, the fishing. Nick a few, pick a few – slow accumulation of dinner. Then came the first of 3 mahi bites. Faster dinner that.

Ended up OK I think.

At least we didn’t get clobbered in a t-storm. Edge is 12 miles away as I approach the inlet..

Cheers

Monty

Captain Rick Shoaff of the Judith M had some happy anglers today that were reeling in sea bass and triggerfish at a steady clip.