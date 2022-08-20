Leaderboard Shake Ups on Day 2 of the 2022 Poor Girls Open

By Scott Lenox

I just got back from another exciting day of scales action for day 2 of the 2022 Poor Girls Open at Bahia Marina and Fish Tales. We had a feeling things would be busy with 80 boats fishing today and there were several changes to the leaderboard as the ladies weighed and released some good fish. Max Bet is still leading the coveted billfish release division with 420 points, but there is still one day of fishing and 35 boats left that will be trying their best to take that spot. Here’s who’s leading what after two days of fishing.

Billfish Release

1st Place Max Bet 420 Points 2 Blue Marlin / 2 White Marlin. *No photo

2nd Place Buckshot 320 Points 2 Blue Marlin / 1 White Marlin

3rd Place Margot’s Eyes 300 Points 3 White Marlin

Tuna

1st Place Boss Hogg 72.4 Pound Yellowfin

2nd Place Christine Marie 66.9 Pound Yellowfin

3rd Place Tighten Up 66.8 Pound Yellowfin

Dolphin

1st Place Fish On 22.9 Pounds

2nd Place Grande Pez 22.5 Pounds

3rd Place Reel Chaos 16.9 Pounds

Wahoo

1st Place Knot Right 56.9 Pounds

2nd Place Salty Sons 47.8 Pounds

3rd Place Mikk’s In It Up 45.9 Pounds

Jr Angler Meatfish

Cora Gerben 8.5 Pound Dolphin BetSea

Jr Angler Billfish Release

Mary Valtente Lit Up 1 White Marlin Release

Outside of the tournament the crew of the Turnin’ Fins had nice day with the mahi throwing a pile on the dock at the Ocean City Fishing Center.

Curt and Hunter Presnell had a great day with the mahi today as well with a whole bunch of fish tacos.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters has been on an ocean tear lately with lots of nice flounder and some shark fishing release action.

Captain Victor Bunting of the Ocean Princess had a good day of ocean bottom fishing today with sea bass and some bonus flounder action.

Bottom fishing was good for Captain Chris Mizurak and his crew aboard the Angler today as well.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a short trip today, but he was still able to get his anglers on plenty of sea bass action.

Bit of chop left over from yesterday’s classic afternoon breeze, the ocean grew calmer every moment. Ms Holly, an all time favorite regular (perhaps because she always makes the boys sandwiches? Hmmm..) ..Holly did the deed on today’s reef material at Dr Berger’s Reef. I like these metal trash can holders. Have a few more. Stuffed with block they make a heck of a boat deployed reef unit.

Left early, headed for home early too. Gave em $55 off – Dagone can’t miss afternoon Dr appointment..

Sure caught some fish. Kelvin was in double digits and won the pool. Mark not far behind. I should think everyone had a grand fish fry’s worth.

Tomorrow’s another day. Will see mahi bite soon.

Cheers

Monty

Back Deck Fishing Report is Live on our YouTube channel!!