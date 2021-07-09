Light Fishing Day

By Scott Lenox

Light Fishing Day

Posted on July 8th, 2021

Get geared up for the Ocean City Tuna Tournament at Atlantic Tackle in West Ocean City

We had some wind this morning and then the rain arrived mid afternoon and now it’s raining pretty good in and around Ocean City as the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa move through the area tonight.  She looks to be long gone by tomorrow night so the Ocean City Tuna Tournament is not only a go, it looks to be a very, very good event.

There wasn’t a bunch going on today, but Captain Wayne Blanks of the Bayside Guide Service hit the route 50 bridge where he put his anglers on a couple of nice bluefish.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing got some shooting in before Elsa and his clients hit their mark on some nice rays.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service has had a busy holiday week and he has seen some really good fishing.  Flounder, bluefish and rockfish have kept folks busy and happy this week.

Tom “Bluefish” Berry caught this 17″ keeper flounder while fishing the route 50 bridge yesterday.

