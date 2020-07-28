Light Pressure, Good Fishing

By Scott Lenox

It was another hot day today, but with light breezes and sunny skies it was another awesome day to be fishing. Funny that days like today can have little fishing pressure, but after a busy weekend and and even busier weekend on the horizon, folks sometimes take a respite from the daily fishing grind to get some other things done. Tunas and sea bass were snapping in the ocean again today and there were a couple of flounder caught in the bay.

Captain Mark Hoos of the Marli was back to charter fishing again today after competing in this weekend’s HUK Big Fish Classic and he got right back to boxing fat tunas. Mike Bostic and his crew had a fantastic day with Captain Mark when they landed a limit of 18 yellowfin tuna in the 50 pound class.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had an awesome day on the tuna grounds as well today and put his crew on a box full of fish.

The ocean going party boats are far from capacity nowadays, but the fish are snapping for those that are getting on board. Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a good day of bottom fishing and a good day of trolling today.

Oyyyyy… A super light rail this fine Covid Summer Monday. If clients were fish I might have said, “Barely enough to stink a pan.”

Half full? Half empty?

Nah. Perfect! Let’s go catch some fish!

Hmmm.. Maybe catch something cool on the troll too.

And we did.

Had a 32 & 36 inch king mackerel, another bite—bigger—a mystery super pull that managed to escape, and released a good sized (for these parts) barracuda – all caught trolling to and from..

Though ready and the first day included in the pool, not a single flounder today. Sea bass, however, treated us more than fair. Sure had some good sized ones. Don Zimmerman took everyone’s pool money with a fat cbass. A father/son team had 28 – just two shy a limit. (No offense Bo,) but my crew believe the young man would have limited if he’d been in a separate cooler! Most everyone was in double digits – absolutely everyone will be doing dishes; had plenty to stink a pan.

And tomorrow’s another day with lots of room for more anglers…

Regards,

Monty

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a good bite for sea bass today too with lots of nice keepers for his anglers.

Sam Wanis used a live peanut bunker to land this beauty of a 23 1/2″ flounder in the OC inlet. I’ve only seen a couple of flounder…cough, cough….but I’d guess this one 4 or 5 pounds.

