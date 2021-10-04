Limit and Headed Home By 10 AM

By Scott Lenox

It was another beautiful October day today with warmer than average temperatures and sunny skies all day long. The water in the back bays has cleaned up pretty nicely over the past few days which has been helpful for the flounder bite, and offshore the tuna chunking is stupendous!

I got a text just after church this morning from the crew of the Fish On with Captain Andrew Dotterweich with an impressive picture and even more impressive info. The Fish On had a boat limit of fat yellowfin tuna and was leaving to come home by 10 am this morning. There is a crazy good bite right now on the chunk and if you’re looking to charter with anyone now is the time.

Captain Willie Zimmerman of the RoShamBo has been putting the hurt on the tunas as well and lining the dock at the Ocean City Fishing Center.

The crew of the Boss Hogg out of Sunset Marina got in on the hot tuna bite on today’s trip.

Clean water in the back bays usually means good flounder fishing this time of year and that is exactly what Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service found today. His crew had six nice keepers and a red drum.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break had a great trip this morning that ended with keeper black drum, flounder, red drum and sheepshead.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service “lost count” on catch and release rockfish action this morning.



Kevin McNelis caught this 21” flounder are the route 50 bridge on the incoming tide.



Danny Tobin was fishing with his dad when he landed this very nice slot red drum.