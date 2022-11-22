Limit of Flounder All Over 5 Pounds

By Scott Lenox

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported that sea bass fishing was a little slow to start, but picked up nicely by the afternoon. Keith had some crazy good flounder fishing with his limit of four fish all over 5 pounds with the biggest at 6.25 that took the lead in the season long flounder pool.

Jeff Weeks and Dave Weller fished the OC inlet today and caught and released over 30 rockfish. Dave also caught one keeper at 28.5″.

John Hyams and crew hit the canyons this week where they had some good November swordfish action.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star continues to do some awesome work for the Ocean City Reef Foundation.

We began Kinsley Construction’s Reef Saturday 11/19/22 & had three reef raffle winners tonight!

Capt Stormy Harrington delivered & deployed 200 pyramids aboard the Tiki Fourteen to the Bass Grounds on Saturday, 11/19/22.

And, just like that, there was a new reef. The beginning of Kinsley Construction’s Restoration Reef at the Bass Grounds, more accurately. Just this start is plenty big enough for any contributors’ boat to fish. Soon it will begin to add to our region’s fishery production; shall for centuries, if not millennia. First mussels and bryozoa/hydrozoa will colonize, then our corals will begin to take over. The units were deployed at a reef site known to have been demolished by the surf clam industry in the 1960s & 70s – they’re 9 miles out at the Bass Grounds.

Party/charter skippers of yesteryear rarely had to go any further for sea bass. In that era, it was after the scup/porgy run at Fenwick Shoal where boats would be rafted off stem to stern in great number, that they’d switch to sea bass at the Bass Grounds. Just a half mile or so further offshore skippers into the 1960s could catch white marlin.

Hard to imagine any of that today. But, save scup which prefer cooler water, I believe restorations of all these lost fisheries are coming.

We still have white marlin, we still have sea bass; just not inshore where they once thrived. Repair of localized extirpation is work “Catch Restriction/Regulation” fisheries management policy alone can never fix. We cannot restore marlin to an area where they can no longer feed because the water has turned green. We can, however, endeavor to turn nearshore waters blue again!

And are.

We’ll almost certainly take tautog to a greater population than has ever existed – may have already; we’ve already restored sheepshead, a fishery lost so long ago no one knew it was missing!

Here’s is a fascinating article on sheepshead’s history in the Chesapeake. I’ve shared it before but has to be new to someone..

All this work takes funding though! Maryland has no State marine reef program – it’s just the Ocean City Reef Foundation, our tiny 501C(3), that’s building out front.

Though surely on a low budget, we ARE building Maryland’s coastal fisheries’ future; making it better for centuries to come.

The raffle itself may be a gamble, but your donation isn’t — donations are absolutely going to help build reef!

Matt E won the Savage 30-06 rifle donated by Ben; John K won a $200.00 gift certificate from the Harbor Island Fuel Dock, & Rusty won a reef book donated and authored by Wayne Young plus a reef T-shirt for tonight’s prizes.

Grand Prizes New Year’s Day; next Sunday we have a beautiful pair of blue sapphire earrings from Afghanistan donated by Gerald Meadows – a really nice St. Croix rod donated by St. Croix themselves, and a Wayne Young reef book, a custom measuring board, and a reef t-shirt..

This raffle is it – this is most of our fundraising for the year. The more we raise, the more reef we can put on the bottom!

Block Update! As of 11/20/22 we have 38,460 Reef Blocks & 747 Reef Pyramids (170lb ea or an equivalent) deployed at numerous ACE permitted ocean reef sites – there are also 786 pyramids deployed by MD CCA at Chesapeake Bay oyster sites working to restore blue ocean water…

