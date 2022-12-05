Limit of Tautog and A 14 Pound Sheepshead

By Scott Lenox

We’ve got another weather window opened up for anglers to get out and bend a rod on some of this great late fall fishing that’s going on. There’s just over a week left of Maryland Black Sea bass season so get out there soon if you want some for the freezer.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters jumped through the weather window as soon as it opened this afternoon and was able to put his folks on some good fishing. Captain Chase put his guys on a (self-imposed) three tog per person limit and also had a bonus sheepshead that went 14 pounds. Note: the legal creel limit for tautog in MD is 4 per person at 16″ right now, but many boats are only taking 3 per person.

