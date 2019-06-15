Limit of Yellowfin Tunas

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was an absolutely beautiful day in and around Ocean City today with sunny skies and warm temperatures……but the wind! The wind picked up big time this afternoon and made fishing tough on the bay, and it made for a rough ride home for the offshore fleet coming in from the canyons. Some of the back bay anglers ground it out for some fish over the rail and the offshore fleet was ok with a little bump on the ride home after they smashed the yellowfins.

Ken Pfeiffer and his crew had an awesome day on board the MARLI with Captain Mark Hoos and mates Dakota Bittner and Josh Lowery when they filled the box with a limit of 18 yellowfin tuna and released another 12. The largest yellowfin was a stud 67 pounder that ate a spread consisting of spreader bars and ballyhoo trolled in 200 fathoms around the Poor Man’s Canyon.

Captain Jeremy Blunt of the Wrecker “earned” their fish today, but still had a good time putting some fish in the box. Captain Jeremy and mate Bobby Layton put the crew on 10 yellowfin tuna, four gaffer mahi and one angler’s first white marlin release. Don’t forget if you catch your first white marlin out of Ocean City we’ll send you a certificate from the OC Mayor and City Council.

The wind made conditions in the back bay challenging, but there were still some fish put in coolers along the way. Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters found some keeper flounder behind Assateague Island this afternoon.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had a couple of trips today with success. This morning it was a 19″ keeper and this afternoon it was a 17 1/2″ for a junior angler.

Big Bird Cropper had his uncle Dennis Murray and Dennis’s wife Vicky out for some fun today. Bird put his relatives on some good action catching small rockfish and flounder at the route 50 bridge.

Ken Lilly and Mike Dempsey (photo) caught and released a 26″ rockfish and some shorts and lost a big chopper sized bluefish at the boat while fishing the route 50 bridge.