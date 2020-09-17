Limits of Sea Bass and Some Mahi with A Right Decent Inshore Jumbo

By Scott Lenox

It was a pretty beautiful day out today by most accounts with light winds (for a change), sunny skies and very nice fall like temperatures. The light winds is not going to last. Starting tomorrow evening into Friday the wind is going to start blowing northeast and it doesn’t look to let up until sometime next week. This is bad news for white marlin fishing in the canyons, but we should see some more tunas in the coming weeks and inshore fishing in the ocean and bay should stay good for the next several weeks.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star enjoyed calm seas today and very good fishing with a boat limit of sea bass, some flounder, cutlass fish and at least one right decent inshore jumbo mahi.

Calm before the storm come early.. I’ve no idea why NOAA has a “small craft advisory” up—it was glorious off there today.

By Friday? Not so much! Sea bass know it’s gonna blow too. Had the feed-bag on pretty good today—caught a boat limit. Nicked a handful of flounder, only saw one mahi—a right decent inshore jumbo; mate Vic even caught a small cutlass fish, but sea bass ruled the day. We were not legally allowed one more sea bass..

Have a sold-out mahi trip tomorrow. Found em plenty OK in Monday’s gusty winds. High man had 8 – low man 4. Hope to do it again in the morning but better. Have a notion that’ll be the end of the nearshore mahi bite though. Too much stormy weather coming.

Dogone new reservations guy stinks. Talking about myself, mind you. I can catch clients fish—at least some days, but booking em? Oh Boy! Better leave that business to Anna & Cynthia. They’re better at making reservations than I am at fishing! So, for at least another couple days, emailing me mhawkins@morningstarfishing.com is your only option, and not a great one. I sure can’t wait to get back to being captain.. The gals are really good at reservations and actually a pleasure to speak with. Will have my new system up & running Saturday latest. Probably take a couple days to get the kinks out. If you had a reservation taken on the old line, it’s good – I have it. Going to blow NE a near-gale right on into next week. We’ll get our new method sorted out before fishing recommences.

Cheers All,

Monty

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler enjoyed today’s conditions as well and he also saw some excellent fishing with several limits of sea bass around the rail.

The Ocean Princess with Captain Victor Bunting has been on the sea bass lately too and everyone on board is having a good time putting some fillets in the freezer.

The crew on board the OC Girl out of the Talbot Street Pier had a great day with the sea bass and mahi and probably could have caught a double limit were they allowed.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters was all over the croaker again this afternoon and reported that “they were snapping” with some very nice fish in the mix.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had an impressive day deep dropping in the canyons that included some mahi and some blueline tilefish. One jumbo blueline was just over 14 pounds.

Captain Kane Bounds and Captain DJ Churchill have been doing well for anglers on board the Fish Bound the past few trips. Fishing has been pretty good for flounder and they have seen some good fish come up.