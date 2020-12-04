Limits of Tog and Sea Bass

By Scott Lenox

We had a very small weather window open up today that was just long enough to allow the ocean bottom fleet to get out and put some fish in the box. Unfortunately that small window slams shut tomorrow and stays closed at least through the weekend. There are some rockfish and tog being caught in the bay for anglers that are putting in the time, and if you can get on some structure in the ocean you’ll probably have some luck with sea bass, tautog, triggerfish and maybe some scup and flounder.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound was out today with some seasoned toggers and after a little work he showed them some great fishing with a limit and some more fish released. There were several nine and ten pounders on today’s trip and the biggest fish was a reel nice 12 pounder.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was out for some toggin today too and he put his crew on a limit as well. Captain Chase’s largest fish were 8 pounds and 10 pounds and were released.

The ocean going party boat fleet had some good fishing today over ocean structure with lots of fish hitting coolers for happy clients. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a boat limit of sea bass, some porgy (scup) and some big chopper bluefish over 10 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a good day of bottom bouncing today with a passenger and crew limit of sea bass in 2.5 hours.

Today’s crystal clear sunrise had a bit of NW wind with it, more than forecast & more than I’d like. I was concerned. NW winds usually increase after 9ish.

Not today. By the time we’d dropped a tog penthouse block unit atop a barge we’re working on, morning winds had begun to fall out and the NW set (waves) that wind was building fell out too.

Come a gorgeous day – all around pretty. Fish even bit. Had a passenger & crew limit of sea bass in two and a half hours.

I’ll take it.

James Womack of Deal Island had today’s first limit.

Adm. Wayne Cornelius of Horntown VA took everyone’s pool money.

Gonna lay in for weather a few days. Rain & howling wind’s no good for fishing. Will advance reef building some though.

Cheers

Monty