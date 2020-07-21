Limits of Yellowfin Tuna on the Chunk

By Scott Lenox

Daily Catch at Sunset Marina has a pretty large blue marlin in it…check it out in the video above!

The weather was HOT today boy, but so was the fishing so it was well worth being out in it. The tuna chunking fleet was all over the yellowfin tuna today and several of the boats caught limits of fish (3 fish per person) and were back to the dock before noon. Let’s get to it!

Marcus Wongus and his group had an incredible trip aboard the Talkin’ Trash with Captain Chris Little today. Marcus and his crew had a limit of 18 yellowfin tuna and were back to the dock in time for drinks at Micky Fins.

Captain Mark Hoos of the Marli put Mike Bostic and his crew from Church Creek, MD on a limit of 18 fat yellowfin tuna today and were done by 8:30 AM!

Captain Jeremy Blunt of the Wrecker was on the tuna limit train today as well putting his crew on 18 fish and getting back to the dock by 1.

The Parkers had a great time with Captain Joe Drosey and the crew of Rhonda’s Osprey today. The Parkers knocked out a limit of 18 fish in just an hour and a half this morning.

Captain Mike Burt of the Pumpin’ Hard had an awesome day of tuna chunking today as well putting the Thompson crew on 10 fat yellowfins.

This crew had a nice day of tuna fishing on a slower day yesterday when Captain Dan Stauffer of the Fin Chaser put them on five yellowfin tuna.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a hot day on the water…and the weather was pretty warm as well!

Folks on board the Ocean Princess with Captain Victor Bunting had a good time today putting sea bass and flounder in the cooler.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had another day of dropping block for the OC Reef Foundation and catching sea bass for happy customers.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has been at it night and day again and his shooters are very happy with cow nosed and southern rays.

Susan Kennedy from Hanover, PA came to town and showed Budd Heim how to catch some flounder. She caught these keepers of 17″ and 18″ in the inlet.

Check out the below video of the whale shark that we saw while fishing the OCMC Kid’s Classic yesterday on board the Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski.