Mahi and Cobia

It was a little windier than the weather man said it would be today so boats fishing the ocean were a little uncomfortable and boats fishing the bay had tough conditions. It looks to blow some more tomorrow and Wednesday, but should calm down for the start of the Poor Girls Open on Thursday.

My nephew Josh Blume and his buddy Gunnar fished inshore yesterday where they wrestled in this beauty of a cobia that was 45″ long and weighed in at 35 pounds.

Mike Johnston was fishing the east channel with live bait when he landed this very nice 23.5″ flounder.

Shaun Flaherty and Big Bird Cropper had an eventful night of fishing last night when they released a bunch of short rockfish and landed this 29″ keeper at the route 50 bridge.

Anglers on board the OC Girl had a good day with the inshore mahi today.

There aren’t a ton of tunas being caught right now, but John Hyams and his boys caught a couple of nice yellowfin on their boat Don’t Tell Carrie this morning.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a good day of fishing with plenty of sea bass around he rail. They also had some bonus flounder and a couple of mahi.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was blessed with some good sea bass and some mahi on today’s trip as well.

Paddled on off into a nice sunrise. Bit of nip in the morning air lately suggests fall coming. Alyssa and Randy gave the day’s reef blocks a shove, maybe with Dad/Brian’s help. They landed atop Tyler Long’s Memorial Reef – a brand new barge we sank in May – where they’ll add complexity to an otherwise flat steel deck.

Weatherman had raised the forecast to 10 to 15. Shantytown flag was slightly more than luffed from the north. Forecast was 2’ seas at 9 seconds for the longest while – days. That’s as calm as could be.

Sea bass bite was atrocious in the morning. I think we had one bite at my first stop – a top secret location too!

Tried some more sea bass spots, tried some mahi spots. No joy!

We finally started nicking a few cbass at 11:15 or so. Winds were variable from 10 to 15 as forecast.

At exactly 11:54 the wind speed picked up to a steady 20 – the ocean grew dusty white. No skipper I know of had any idea. Many were much further out & in much smaller boats – outboards even. Some fellows were way off tilefishing & overnighters too.

No worries. Wasn’t 30. Got a bit saucy. Almost everyone was enjoying their day. Now the mahi started to bite – a few anyway.

Worked the mahi a good while before I marked the biggest school of sea bass I’d see all day.

And they bit!

Lots of doubles..

Long time angler, Lisa, would win the pool.

The ride home was nice as could be. Always is going down sea.

Gonna lose tomorrow and Wednesday; give my guys a chance to sleep in a day while Courtney and I get final prep for our annual Benelli Reef Raffle. Park Place Jewlers have also become a major sponsor. I’ll figure out how to word it soon!

Cheers

Monty

