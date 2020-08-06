Mahi and Wahoo Hit the Board For Day 2 of the 2020 White Marlin Open

By Scott Lenox

Posted on August 5th, 2020

Check out our walk through at Atlantic Tackle in West Ocean City in the above video.

I just got back from day 2 action at the 47th Annual White Marlin Open and it was a surprisingly busy day at the scales.  Only 35 of 443 boats decided to fish today and by all accounts it started off a little rough, but by the afternoon was it was glassy calm.  With over 1,200 fishing days left and an average of over 300 boats per day left, I have a feeling that we are in for some super busy scales action for the last four days of this year’s extended event.  I’m also guessing that with two close white marlin today that just missed the 70 pound tournament limit that there will be a qualifying fish caught tomorrow.  Here is what the leaderboard looks like after two pretty light days of fishing.

All photos are available in high resolution prints or as digital delivery.  Email sales@hookedonoc.com for details.

Wahoo

Magic Moment     60.5 Pounds     $20,000

Dolphin

2nd Place     Bar South     27 Pounds     $2,000

1st Place     Salt Lick     35.5 Pounds     $20,000

Tuna

3rd Place     Swords Fish     92 Pounds     $200,000

2nd Place     Blue Runner     106 Pounds     $395,000

1st Place     Restless Lady II     114.5 Pounds     $980,000

Away from the tournament there has been some pretty good bottom fishing going on for the inshore party and charter boat fleet.  Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound has been on a flounder tear with several boat limits of keeper fish to go around.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice day with the bluefish putting these young anglers on a nice pile of fish.

