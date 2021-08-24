Mahi, Sea Bass and Some Doormat Flounder

By Scott Lenox

The ocean was a little confused today with strong currents and murky waters both inshore and offshore. The billfish bite in the canyons was very, very slow, but there were a few caught along with some tuna and mahi. Inshore there was some decent fishing for flounder and sea bass over ocean structure and there was some good flounder action on the high tide back in the bay.

The crew of the Boss Hogg out of Sunset Marina had a good day of offshore fishing today that ended with a line up of some very nice mahi.

The crew fishing on board Ocean City Girl had some good mahi action and some good sea bass fishing on today’s trip.

Captain Kane B0unds and his crew on board Fish Bound has been tearing up the flounder while fishing over ocean structure. Most full day trips end in a limit or close and there have been some nice fish in the mid 20 inches along with sea bass and some mahi.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a very strong current today, but he was still able to put his anglers on some good fishing with some big flounder and some mahi coming over the rail.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a special mahi trip today that had to deal with the strong current. He put his folks on plenty of good fish and did some more great work for the OC Reef Foundation.