Marlin Moon Mom’s Shrimp & Scampi Butter Recipe

Our first Hooked on OC episode with Chef Gary Beach at Marlin Moon Restaurant just aired this morning and we’ve already received email and text asking where to find the recipe for Chef Gary’s Mom’s Shrimp and Scampi Butter. I figured the best way to get folks the recipe was to type it out in a La Vida Local here on Fish in OC.com and then share that to Facebook so it was easy to find and share.

Mom’s Shrimp is one of my favorite dishes in the entire world and the scampi butter is what makes it. If you decide to make it at home, it will be good, but it won’t be like they make it at Marlin Moon Restaurant! Enjoy!!

Marlin Moon Garlic Scampi Butter:

1 Pound softened unsalted butter

1 1/2 -2 Tablespoons of minced garlic

1 small finely diced roasted red pepper

1 Tablespoon kosher or seas salt

1/2 Tablespoon ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

@ 1/2 Tablespoon red crushed chili flakes

1 Tablespoon dry parsley flakes

@ 1/2 Tablespoon dry basil

1/2 teaspoon dry oregano

1/2 teaspoon dry thyme

1/2 cup grated Pecorino Romano Cheese

Simple Preparation:

Mix together, mold into desired shape

Use for Mom’s Shrimp and other saute’ dishes. Can be frozen for later use.

Marlin Moon Mom’s Shrimp:

Ingredients:

1 Pound of U 12 tail-on peeled and deveined shrimp

2 Tablespoons clarified butter or Extra Virgin olive oil

1 Cup dry white wine

Garlic Butter (recipe follows)

12-16 pieces or so of warm toasted bread

Preparation:

Heat sauté pan until very hot, then add clarified butter or oil.

Add shrimp and sauté in pan until cooked 1/2 way done.

Deglaze pan with white wine, reduce 30 seconds.

Whisk in 2 – 4 Tablespoons (more to taste) of the COLD garlic butter into the pan and swirl on and off the heat until emulsified. The sauce should be creamy….do not heat too long or the sauce will break down.

Serve with the toasted bread for dipping.

Enjoy our episode of Hooked on OC fishing aboard the Wrecker with Captain Jeremy Blunt where Chef Gary and Marlin Moon cook up the world famous Mom’s Shrimp……(segment starts at 22:00) Enjoy!