Maryland 2022 Sea Bass Regulations

By Scott Lenox

It was a windy, cool day today, but with no precipitation there were still some folks out trying to bend a rod on some of the fish are chewing in the back bays of Ocean City. It was choppy most everywhere, but there were still some fish caught and folks had a good time.

Kevin McNelis used green crabs to catch some tautog this afternoon in the OC inlet. Kevin had 20 or so fish with one keeper that was 16 1/2″.

Scott and the @oc_jiggin family had some fun catching and releasing schoolie sized rockfish at the route 90 bridge today. It was “windy af”, but he and the kids still had a great time.

As a member of the Mid Atlantic Fisheries Management Council I’ve had an idea that sea bass regulations along the coast would be changing this year for some time…even though I don’t agree with it. I won’t get into all of the gory details, but basically recreational anglers along the coast are projected to catch more than we’re allowed to in 2022 so in order to not have that happen we are forced to take a reduction. Black sea bass have a very healthy stock and I think that there are more people than not that think this reduction is unwarranted, but you know how the old saying goes….it is what it is. The data that we are getting out of the MRIP survey is not good to say the least, but until the powers that be come up with something better we’re stuck with it as “best available science.” The size increase isn’t terrible, but to lose 20 days at the end of the season when we don’t need to is a different story. Here are our regulations for sea bass for the 2022 season in Maryland.

Black Sea Bass Regulations – Maryland – 2022

Season

May 15 to December 11

Size Limit

13″

Creel Limit

15 / person

Here is the official press release from MD DNR……

If reading the new sea bass regulations makes you sick…..then hit this vid for our Crab Pie recipe and you’ll be better in no time!