Miserable Out There

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Sure it was partly cloudy and temps felt nice, but boy was it windy again today! It was even windier than it has been the past couple of days and the bay is getting reely dirty. Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters thinks it might be two weeks before it cleans up again and depending on how the ocean cleans up and pushes the tide….he might be right.

Captain Chase experienced first hand today how windy it was and how dirty the bay has gotten and said it was “miserable” today. He was referring to conditions obviously because his crew still had a good time fishing the route 50 bridge and releasing some short rockfish.

Austin Korycki got the day off from mating on the Tortuga today so like any good mate he decided to go fishing himself. Austin fished the 9th street pier in downtown Ocean City and landed this 17″ keeper flounder on a live minnow.

We are now accepting sponsorships for our Fish in OC / Hooked on OC Ocean City Inshore Classic. This is a great inshore event that has grown every year and the exposure for sponsors is very good. Sponsors are promoted here in the Daily Angle, at the event and on our TV show Hooked on OC. It is great bang for you buck!! Check out the sponsor sheet below and email fishinoc@hotmail.com for more info.