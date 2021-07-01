Mixed Bag with Some Good Fishing

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid for new products and dredge explanations from the master of squids Bill Pino of Squidnation.

We had a pretty good southwest wind again today and today it actually had things roughed up pretty good offshore in the canyons. It looks to blow a little more tomorrow so some boats have already cancelled and we’ll have to wait and see if anyone gets a rod bent on anything in the ocean.

Tuna fishing was a little slower today than it has been and I’m pretty sure that’s got something to do with the very full moon cycle we had just a few days ago. The full moon will allow species to eat more easily at night and sometimes that can slow the bite during the day. That moon cycle has moved along now so tuna fishing could pick back up just in time for next week’s Ocean City Tuna Tournament.

Captain Chris Little of the Talkin’ Trash managed a good day off the beach today putting two very nice yellowfin tuna in the box and a bunch of blueline tilefish.

Captain Chris Watkowksi and mate Jacob Bialk of the Spring Mix II trolled up two yellowfin tuna and a mahi for their anglers on today’s trip.

Captain Willie Zimmerman and the crew of the RoShamBo found some yellowfin tuna with one big fish weighing in at 74 pounds.

Captain Brian Porter and the crew of the Boss Hogg had some junior anglers on board today and the mates were slinging yellowfin tuna into the fish box for them.

Captain Dan Stauffer of Fin Chaser has seen some good fishing this week with tuna, white marlin and false albacore action.

The crews fishing on board Fish Bound with Captain Kane Bounds have been seeing a mixed bag of species and some reely good fishing lately with sea bass, flounder, triggerfish and more.

The crew of the Judith M out of Bahia Marina saw some good fishing over ocean structure today with keeper sea bass and few triggerfish.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had his ups and downs today, but in the end he scratched out a reel nice day for his anglers.

Dogone sea bass..

Day started just right. Pretty morning; local John Kerchner from Berlin gave twenty blocks and a pyramid a hearty overboard shove about 8 miles out; first drop saw some keeper doubles over the rail – just right.

Then sea bass got fussy.

What looked to be cotton candy became work. (I suppose if “work” is worrying about how the fish will bite, things aren’t all bad..)

At 2 we had our first limit.

Then another.

Almost half our guests were in double digits. Extra time & extra effort pay off sometimes.

If you’re booked next couple days, don’t turn your phone off.

Sunday & Monday have LOTS of spots – weather looks good.

Cheers!

Monty

Cody Lynch had a guest on board today that had some serious luck catching rockfish with the Fish in OC Thing A Ma JIG.