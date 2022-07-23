More Jumbo Nantucket Flounder and The Largest Bigeye of the Year

By Scott Lenox

It’s been HOT around town the past few days and the sweltering heat looks to continue through the weekend. Good thing is that the fishing has been pretty good so it’s pack the cooler with ice and plenty of drinks and get out on the water.

Tuna fishing has been a little spotty lately with good catches here and not so good there, but today it seemed to cooperate for most. Captain Bobby Layton and the crew of the Wrecker continued their good fishing spree today with the largest bigeye of the season. This stud 276 pounder was weighed at the Ocean City Fishing Center.

Captain Shawn Gibson of the Reel Current had a nice day for his anglers putting four big yellowfin tuna in the box.

Captain Mike Burt of the Pumpin’ Hard had a decent day at the office with a white marlin release and a keeper yellowfin.

The ladies fishing on the private boat Christine Marie had a nice day of tuna fishing with five good fish.

Kevin Twilley of the Fish Bound and crew are back on Nantucket Shoals for the weekend and I don’t know how, but this trip has already been better than the one I was on in June! Chris Powell landed a 10 pound fish today while Kevin put fish of 11 and 12 pounds in the boat. I already can’t wait to go back!

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service fished some warm water at the route 50 bridge and put this customer on a 31″ keeper rockfish.

My buddy and neighbor Curt Presnell fished Quimby, VA today with a buddy using the Fish in OC Deadly Double in white and the Double Trouble in pink and caught themselves a two man limit of flounder.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had to deal with a big swell today, but fishing was swell too. Ha, Ha!

Shew! No doubt what direction yesterday’s wind was from. With almost no wind today we had a robust swell from the south that never moderated. Plenty fishable though. Sharon from Georgetown gave today’s reef material a push (and probably gave a bunch of sea bass one heck of a fright) before we paddled off further. Found a few mahi right out of the gate – swung few little fellows over the rail, now bound for a skillet. Never saw another.

Derned if long-time regular, Mark, didn’t box out today. That’s a rare feat this summer. Pretty fish and all on a jig too.. Oh, Mark won the pool also.

Nice day that.

Wasn’t just him though. Seemed like everyone had a nice day except the poor gal I had to extract a hook from first thing this morning.. I’ve used the string method for about three decades – dozens & dozens of times. Actually saved a bunch of 30lb dacron braid from before the micro braid era just for hook pulling. That light braid works best, but you could make due with most any string. As if unhooking a fish, get as much down pressure on the opposite side of the barb as possible. While pushing down and out on the eye of the hook – pull with string pushed as close to the bend as possible.

Sometimes they make an audible pop.. True.

Also: use spray saline before – cans have just enough pressure to wash the site – followed by betadine pump spray after removal. Give em a pocket full of bandaids and back to fishing.

Wish I could get strong lidocaine for bad ones. Not really sure it would get in far enough.

I used to push em through and snip the barb off. String method fantastically better.

Here’s hoping you won’t ever need to know.. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZRgH1oLMNnI

Cheers

Monty

