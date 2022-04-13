More Keeper Flounder in the Bay and A 45 Pound Catfish

By Scott Lenox

Posted on April 12th, 2022

Check out the Angler’s Advantage at Atlantic Tackle in West Ocean City above!

You won’t be surprised to hear it was a little windy today, but the sun was shining and it was the warmest day we’ve had in a while with highs getting into the 70s.  There weren’t as many boats out as we thought there would be, but there were a few out trying for flounder, rockfish and tautog.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing was out last night and he had a heck of a night for his shooters.  Captain Marc put them on some snakeheads and gar which was fun, but the highlight of the night was a HUGE 44.9 pound blue catfish!  Pretty work!

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service showed his anglers a good time and released a bunch of short rockfish at the route 90 bridge.


I had a great trip with my lovely bride Kristen today where we planned on fishing for flounder for a little bit and then going to the route 90 bridge to make a YouTube video on the awesome rock fishing that’s been going on.  Well, we didn’t get to the route 90 bridge because we found the flounder snapping in the Thorofare.  Kristen caught a nice 18″ fish on our second drift and then I added fish of 17″ and 21″ to the box.  All fish were caught on the Deadly Double in chartreuse with white Gulp.  We made a cool catch, clean and cook video of the day that you can check out below.  If you like this stuff make sure you subscribe to the channel!

