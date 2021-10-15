More Stud Yellowfin and Jumbo Bigeye On the Chunk

By Scott Lenox

After some early fog this morning it was another beautiful day with light winds and warmer than average temperatures in the area. The fish were biting well again too which is always a bonus this time of year.

Captain Jeremy Blunt and his crew on the Wrecker had an awesome day of tuna chunking today when they landed a 1/2 ton of tunas. The Wrecker crew had 9 yellowfin tuna that totaled 473 pounds and also had bigeye tunas on the chunk of 194 and 216 pounds. Awesome fishing!

Captain Shawn Gibson and the crew of Reel Current had another awesome day of tuna fishing today with a lineup of fat yellowfin for the second day in a row.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey put his anglers on the tuna meat today with 9 healthy yellowfin for the fish box.



Captain Mike Burt of the Pumpin’ Hard had a good day for his anglers with 8 yellowfin and a Mahi.

Bill Winkler, Scott Fadden and Patrick Montague had an awesome day of fishing today with 9 yellowfin in the 40 to 50 pound class and 14 nice mahi. The fish were caught on an overnight trip on a 21′ boat.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a very nice day weather and fishing wise with calm seas and mostly limits of sea bass up to 3.5 pounds.

Donny Post broke in his new JPR Custom from JR Angler award in the Inshore Classic by catching a nice 17″ keeper tautog.

Mike Milam caught this 28″ keeper rockfish this morning while fishing with Mike Pitarra.

Steve Sweigert did what any good dad would do on a 1/2 day of school and he took his kids fishing this afternoon. They had a blast in the Assateague surf with some croaker, spot and at least one red drum.