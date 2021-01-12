N.N.N.N. Ice Tautog

By Scott Lenox

We got off to a c.c.c.c. cold start this morning buddy! Temps started off in the low 20s in and around Ocean City, but thankfully the wind wasn’t blowing so it didn’t feel all that terrible. No wind also meant some boats heading to the east where they caught some nice tautog once again.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice day of tog fishing today with some very nice fish coming up. His guys display some quality fish while my buddy Josh Farr sneaks some very small fish in the background.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star took advantage of today’s calm weather and did some more great work for the Ocean City Reef Foundation and put some quality tautog in the box.

