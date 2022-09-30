Nasty Weekend On The Way

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
  3. Nasty Weekend On The Way

By Scott Lenox

Nasty Weekend On The Way

Posted on September 29th, 2022

Check out the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina and hope these fish are still around after the blow.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian and with those still in his path as he looks to make landfall a second time around South Carolina.  Ian’s remnants will be in our area toward the end of the weekend and we are forecast to see substantial rain and wind and the possibility for coastal flooding.  The Ocean’s Calling Festival, which was going to be a fantastic event, has unfortunately been cancelled.

We’ve had some good fishing up until today with some inshore species snapping very well in the back bays of Ocean City.  Yesterday, Mike G, Jeff Porter and Jake Fitzsimmons had an awesome day of flounder fishing in the east channel where they had nine keepers up to 22″.

Big Bird Cropper and Shawn Flaherty had a windy, but nice trip to the route 50 bridge this evening where they managed two keeper rockfish of 29″ and 31″ and some bluefish.

David Moore enjoyed some more good surf fishing on Assateague Island this week with some big reds up to 51″ that he caught and released.

Check out my solo session to the south jetty and route 50 bridge where I did a little “dredging” for rockfish….and subscribe to the channel!!

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

bahia marina chaters party boats and rentals

Daily Angle

September 29, 2022
Nasty Weekend On The Way
Nasty Weekend On The Way

Check out the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina and hope these fish are still around after the blow. Our thoughts and prayers are with those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian and with those still in… READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

June 19, 2021
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial

Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial Ingredients: 4-6 Flounder Fillets 1 Lb Crabmeat 3/4 tsp Worcestershire Sauce 4 TBSP mayo 1/4 tsp salt 1 egg dash hot sauce pinch thyme, oregano, dry ground mustard, Old Bay, Parsley… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Request a FREE Visitor's Guide

Click Here

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information