By Scott Lenox

Nice day of nearshore toggin for Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star today and the next episode of Hooked on OC showing how he rolls.

Had a loooong tog trip scheduled today. Weather forecast convinced me it would be best to play it safe. Shortened the hours and lowered the price substantially – stayed under the beach.

Never did blow Sure threatened to.

In my business you’ll go broke if you listen to the weather and die if you don’t..

Dropped blocks at Sue Foster’s Reef just at sunrise.Fished 7 different pieces – each a double anchor set. (Hope the deckhands appreciate my custom helium-infused anchors..) Nicked a few, picked a few. Not a robust bite in today’s north current/east wind. Those who were most skilled did best.

Did get some good tags – about 25 in all. We’re only tagging undersize females for the most part. See if we can get a distinct ‘switched to male’ result as is common in reef fish around the world.

Mike Ziegler (Zig!) of WOC took the pool with his 22.75 inch tog. At the time it was the only bite he’d had all day!

Matt Brough of Drexel Hill PA shows off a keeper double.

Abe Ziti of NY NY shows of a keeper.

Shannon Pickens from St Michaels MD & Bill DeCosta of Long Island both caught.

Also in the group snap are Mike Sadowski from Queens – Joe Janda of St Michaels – Paul Kinsinger of Harrisburg PA.