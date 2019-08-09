New 1st Place White Marlin for 46th Annual White Marlin Open
Posted on August 8th, 2019
By Scott Lenox
Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.
It was a beautiful day in and around Ocean City today and a reel treat to not have any rain in the forecast. It was a very pleasant day at the scales for day 4 action of the 46th Annual White Marlin Open where fans waited to see what would be caught by the 102 boats fishing today. They didn’t have to wait long as my good friend Tommy Hinkle showed up with the crew of the Fish Whistle and put a new leading white marlin on the dock. Tomorrow’s weather looks to be fantastic and there are over 250 fishing days available so it should be an epic finish to what has already been a phenomenal tournament. Here’s who is winning what after four days of fishing.
WHITE MARLIN
79.5lbs
Fish Whistle
Tommy Hinkle
$1,460,000.00
74lbs
Chasin Tail
Nathan Walker
$135,000
73.5lbs
Backlash
Michael Wagner
$1,500,000.00
BLUE MARLIN
465.5lbs
Haulin N Ballin
Craig Dickerson
$740,000.00
TUNA
201lbs
Crisdel
Russell Garufi
$940,000.00
145.5lbs
Mjolnir
Ronnie Fields
$130,000.00
135lbs
The Right Place
Mike DiPascali
$36,000.00
121lbs
Reeldiculous
Graham Ward
$100,000.00
62lbs
Sea Ment
Jeff Landis, Sr.
$40,000.00
WAHOO
82lbs
The Natural
Kyle McLaughlin
$18,000.00
61.5lbs
Keepin It Reel
Sam Folland
$18,000.00
54.5lbs
Caneelin
Sarah Bohlman
$2,000.00
54.5lbs
NIGHT HAWK 111
Jay Monteverdi
$16,000.00
DOLPHIN
35.5lbs
Game Changer
Rob Howes
$18,000.00
33lbs
VIKING 72
Ryan Higgins
$16,000.00
30.5lbs
Ditchdigger Too
John Albanese III
$1,500.00
28.5lbs
Right Hook
Robbie Thrift
$75,000.00
22lbs
HELLSEA
Don Smiley
$16,000.00
22lbs
No Quarter
Mike Peet
$16,000.00
SHARK
277.5lbs
Polarizer
Greg Robinson
$225,000.00
Away from the tournament my buddies Randy Swain, Sr. and Randy Swain, Jr. fished with John Sonner and Mark High and had a five man limit of flounder after fishing over ocean structure.
Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star saw some tough sledding today, but stuck it out and put some fish in the boat.
Hi Scott.. Man, after leaving 20 minutes early, I wouldn’t even have caught clients dinner had I not stayed an hour and a half late. Bite never loosened at all until the current switched. For the fifth time in less than two weeks the one guy who didn’t play the pool would have swept it. That suited Bob Hauser of Carlisle PA who instead took everyone’s money with his (not so) monster sea bass. Bottlenose & Atlantic Spotted Dolphin gave us a bit of a show.. Besides Bob in the group snap are Tom Herpen of New London PA – Greg Breech from Catawissa PA – Liam Gray of Fort Collins CO – Rich Alexander from Greenfield MA – Ludo Pizzin – Scott Versin of Chesapeake Beach DE – Tegan McClarren & Roy Jones from Lubbock TX – Janelle Sanders of Pittsburg PA – Alex Inescu of Frederick and Nick Inescu of Denver CO.
Back in the bay Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service showed this family a good time putting them on some nice keeper flounder and then he showed them his technique for cleaning them.
Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had a good afternoon catching and releasing several short rockfish while fishing the route 50 bridge on the outgoing tide.
Chad Barrick of Walkersville, MD caught his personal best 22″ flounder and a rare ribbonfish while fishing the outgoing tide in the bay off of Fish Tales.
Captain Marc Spagnola once again showed his shooters some good targets and put some cow nosed and southern rays in the boat.
