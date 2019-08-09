New 1st Place White Marlin for 46th Annual White Marlin Open

277.5 lbs

Polarizer

Greg Robinson

$225,000.00

Away from the tournament my buddies Randy Swain, Sr. and Randy Swain, Jr. fished with John Sonner and Mark High and had a five man limit of flounder after fishing over ocean structure.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star saw some tough sledding today, but stuck it out and put some fish in the boat.

Hi Scott..

Man, after leaving 20 minutes early, I wouldn’t even have caught clients dinner had I not stayed an hour and a half late.

Bite never loosened at all until the current switched.

For the fifth time in less than two weeks the one guy who didn’t play the pool would have swept it.

That suited Bob Hauser of Carlisle PA who instead took everyone’s money with his (not so) monster sea bass.

Bottlenose & Atlantic Spotted Dolphin gave us a bit of a show..

Besides Bob in the group snap are Tom Herpen of New London PA – Greg Breech from Catawissa PA – Liam Gray of Fort Collins CO – Rich Alexander from Greenfield MA – Ludo Pizzin – Scott Versin of Chesapeake Beach DE – Tegan McClarren & Roy Jones from Lubbock TX – Janelle Sanders of Pittsburg PA – Alex Inescu of Frederick and Nick Inescu of Denver CO.

Back in the bay Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service showed this family a good time putting them on some nice keeper flounder and then he showed them his technique for cleaning them.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had a good afternoon catching and releasing several short rockfish while fishing the route 50 bridge on the outgoing tide.