NEW Bishop Broadbill Bash Tournament

By Scott Lenox

Posted on September 29th, 2020

The First Annual Bishop Broadbill Bash will be held October 16-18, 2020!!

The Bishop Broadbill Bash is being held in Honor of Rena Bishop and her fight against Breast Cancer. Rena has been a beloved member of the Ocean City community and the Sunset Grille team dating back to the year 2010. Rena’s infectious smile and super positive personality has captured the hearts of many, and now we hope our community will join together to support her in this very difficult time.
100% of the proceeds from this tournament will be donated to the Jack Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center in Berlin, MD.

RULES and ENTRY

SPONSORS

Same Deal Today
Same Deal Today

We had some wind and scattered showers today, but the heavy stuff is arriving in the area now and looks to be here through tomorrow sometime.  Thursday looks like a good day to get out before… READ MORE

Crab Pie
Crab Pie

Check out the recipe in episode #300 of Hooked on OC.  Cooking segment starts at 27:35 Crab Pie Ingredients 1 Pound jumbo lump crab meat 2 Pie Crusts (this recipe will make 2 pies) 4 oz… READ MORE

