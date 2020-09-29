NEW Bishop Broadbill Bash Tournament

By Scott Lenox

The First Annual Bishop Broadbill Bash will be held October 16-18, 2020!!

The Bishop Broadbill Bash is being held in Honor of Rena Bishop and her fight against Breast Cancer. Rena has been a beloved member of the Ocean City community and the Sunset Grille team dating back to the year 2010. Rena’s infectious smile and super positive personality has captured the hearts of many, and now we hope our community will join together to support her in this very difficult time.