New Delaware State Record Tautog

By Scott Lenox

I got a great Facebook message this afternoon from Kelly Alice Kellz who was very excited to submit some photos of her husband James Milano’s new DE state record tautog. James caught the 22.9 pound “white chinner” on Saturday, May 6 on board the No Limit. James caught a 20 pound tog in Rhode Island in 2022, but this big bruiser is now his personal best. Congratulations!!

Big Bird Cropper and Shaun Flaherty had a nice time casting in the south bay this afternoon. The guys caught and released several short rockfish and boxed some bluefish, and Shaun added a beautiful 24″ speckled trout.

Randy, Cassie and Lil Bo caught a very nice 24″ flounder in the East Channel on a live minnow.

Flounder cleaning with my new Bubba Blade! Subscribe!