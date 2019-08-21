New Leader in the Clubhouse After Day 2 of the 2019 MidAtlantic

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Today was another very heavily fished day for the 2019 MidAtlantic as 148 of the 156 registered boats decided to give it a go and see if they could catch something that would end up on the leaderboard. There are still lots of fishing days left this week, but several boats only have one day left out of them and it’s still anybody’s ball game. We are off to a great start and we are in for a terrific finish. The only open category right now is the blue marlin category as no qualifying fish have been weighed so I’m sure some boats are going to be pulling big plugs and Spanish mackerel. You can watch all of the action unfold live at www.themidatlantic.com. Here’s what the leaderboard looks like after two days of fishing.

Outside of the tournament Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a good day of inshore wreck and reef fishing and put his clients on a mixed bag of nice fish. Angler saw sea bass, nice flounder and mahi on a beautiful day on the ocean.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a good day today as well with some good sea bass, but did have “the one that got away.”

Hi Scott,

Nice crowd, gorgeous day, fussy sea bass – lot of work to put a catch together.

I think everyone’s got a fish fry or two though.

After yesterday’s mini-mahi blitz I had high hopes of another.

Yeah, that didn’t happen.

Did catch one though. Youngest fellow on the boat, Thomas DiGiovanna of Maspeth NY, reeled in our only mahi. I had him hold the line for a pic as we often do with kids so they don’t have to touch it—then he grabbed the fish, popped the hook out better than some of my mates and slammed it in the cooler..

Never underestimate a youngster..

Bob Cameron’s been fishing a couple days with me. As good a fluke fisherman as I’ll ever carry, he hasn’t had a keeper yet.

Then today he hooked a real one. Head-shaking, rod deeply bowed, coming slowly ..and then gone.

Man’s caught tens of thousands of summer flounder. He knows what he lost.

He could have caught a dozen nice sea bass. Prefers challenge over simplicity.

We’ve had about 15 years of consistent fluke fishing. Not this year. You have to really want a challenge to target fluke with me right now.

Personally, I like the challenge of getting sea bass perfect over applewood on the grill.

Louis DiGiovanna of Long Island NY hold up a pretty one.

Stephen Evans of Newark DE took everyone’s pool money with an 18.5 inch sea bass today.

Also included in the group snap are Chris White of Coatesville PA – Fred Krumpansky from West Chester PA – Dan Krumpansky of Exton PA – Anthony Donowski from Glendale NY – Frankie DiGiovanna of Long Island NY – & Michael Penoco of Garden City NY.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service took advantage of today’s nice weather and put all of his trips on some meat. Captain John had keeper flounder from the back bay, Spanish mackerel from the ocean and even a nice keeper sized cobia.