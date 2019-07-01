New Leader in the Clubhouse

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

After more than 24 hours with no sleep and over 3,000 miles traveled….I am finally back! We had a great time in Alaska, but now it’s time to get to work on plenty of Fish in OC and Hooked on OC business that we’ve got coming up this summer. After all of the fishing great fishing reports while I was away, I did sneak out this afternoon to run the boat and fished the last part of the incoming tide around the route 50 bridge. I caught one keeper on the Fish in OC Dale Timmon’s Deadly Double….and lost a big one. Yep, one of those flounder….heavy, definitely feel the head shake, comes up off the bottom 4-5 feet, pulls drag back to bottom, comes up a couple feet again……then poof! Gone. I was so mad that I let the keeper that I had in the live well go and took this beautiful picture to calm my nerves and take a time out.

My luck wasn’t as good as Blake Gunther and Derek Yobst’s luck as they fished Derek’s boat Samantha Sue this morning. The duo had their limit of eight flounder and Derek caught this JUMBO that didn’t get away. The big doormat weighed 7 pounds at Atlantic Tackle and is now in first place in our season long Doormat Derby!

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service said he had to work for his bites this morning, but work he did and put his anglers on six nice keeper flounder.

Flounder fishing on the outgoing tide was good this morning and Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga got in on the action as well.Sara Leik, York, PA, Ron Blackburn, Dover, DE, Collin Meloling, Syracuse, NY, Sam Martin, Syracuse, NY, Ed Evans, Baltimore, MD, Sherry Hofecker, Blue Knob, PA, and Tim Raysor, Downingtown, PA all had fish to display at Bahia Marina upon return.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was back to the sharkin’ today and put his clients on some fun catch and release fishing for sandbars and sandtigers.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a picky bite again today, but still found some nice fish for his crew.

Hi Scott,

Sure had some nice fish today. Wish there’d been more of them! I hope all my groups got a fish fry out of it. Some, I’m sure, will be enjoying sushi instead.

Zachary Garcia of Danville VA had the biggest sea bass today, a 19 1/2 inch dandy.

That didn’t win him the pool though. Steve Willey from Seaford DE nudged Zach out with a 21 inch flounder.

Young Olivia Hufnagel of Spring Grove PA reeled this 14.5 inch sea bass in all by herself.

Noah Fish from Pylesville MD (Huk shirt) is very pleased with his 16.5 inch cbass.

Licensed 007 Balloon Master Assassin, Mate Vance Swampchile, from a small tump of high ground deep within Delaware’s Burnt Swamp, prepares to put yet another notch in his balloon gaff.

In the larger group snap are Tyler Knight also from Pylesville – Justin Rindfuss of Lexington SC – Brandon Hufnagel & Olivia – Sun & In Chun Kim From Aldine VA – Wendie & Tim Irvin of Laurel DE – Ryan Bodley of OC MD – & Will Wical of Lewes DE..

In the smaller group (owing a failure to frame everyone!) are Zachary Garcia – Matthew Korycki from New Windsor NY – & Steve Willey of Seaford DE.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler wasn’t on the Angler today, but he was dropping squid to the bottom of the ocean….and that’s how he found this beauty of a 30 pound cobia….yes, squid on the bottom.

Captain Mike Peet and Captain Kyle Peet of the No Quarter had a great day for their crew when they put them on a limit of bluefin tuna.

Yesterday, Chef Paul Suplee of Boxcar 40 trolled the Hambone while fishing with his girl Dawn and was able to put some meat on the menu. The crew totaled 5 mahi and 6 nice bluefish for the smoker.