New Maryland State Record 104 Pound Blue Catfish

By Scott Lenox

Posted on April 1st, 2023

There is a new Maryland state record for blue catfish and it may be a tough one to beat!!  Yesterday, Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing was fishing the Nanticoke River catching run-of-the-mill blue catfish from 5-8 pounds when a noticeably much larger fish took his bait.  After a fight of well over an hour, Captain Marc hoisted the big blue cat into the boat and it tipped the scales at a whopping 104 pounds, beating the old record by exactly 20 pounds.  Captain Marc was using a chicken liver tipped with a Ball Park hot dog and a strip of bologna for bait.  He also said that the big cat must have been very elusive as it was swimming around with a rod and reel attached to its lip.  Congratulations to Marc on his truly unbelievable catch!!

Blue catfish fall into Maryland’s Invasive Species category for state records.  Here is a photo of the current 84 pound blue catfish caught by Ed Jones back in 2012.

Since it’s so close to Easter, Captain Marc had a special guest with him to pose with the record breaking fish.

Oh, and Happy April Fool’s Day!!

April 1, 2023
