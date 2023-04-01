New Maryland State Record 104 Pound Blue Catfish

By Scott Lenox

There is a new Maryland state record for blue catfish and it may be a tough one to beat!! Yesterday, Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing was fishing the Nanticoke River catching run-of-the-mill blue catfish from 5-8 pounds when a noticeably much larger fish took his bait. After a fight of well over an hour, Captain Marc hoisted the big blue cat into the boat and it tipped the scales at a whopping 104 pounds, beating the old record by exactly 20 pounds. Captain Marc was using a chicken liver tipped with a Ball Park hot dog and a strip of bologna for bait. He also said that the big cat must have been very elusive as it was swimming around with a rod and reel attached to its lip. Congratulations to Marc on his truly unbelievable catch!!

Blue catfish fall into Maryland’s Invasive Species category for state records. Here is a photo of the current 84 pound blue catfish caught by Ed Jones back in 2012.

Since it’s so close to Easter, Captain Marc had a special guest with him to pose with the record breaking fish.

Oh, and Happy April Fool’s Day!!

