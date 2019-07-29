New MD State Record Mahi and 2019 Big Fish Classic Results

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

WOW!! I just got back from the awards banquet for the 6th Annual HUK Big Fish Classic and had to take a couple of minutes to reflect on what an awesome day and weekend of fishing it was. The Big Fish had a record number of boats this year with 72, there was a record payout of over $500,000 and several tournament records were broken including the largest fish ever weighed for the event. It was an awesome event put on by tournament director Brian Roberts, Sean Welsh and the Lewis family and I was honored to be a part of it. Results are coming up in just a sec….before that I’ve got a very, very impressive catch.

As we were finishing up at the Big Fish scales I was getting texts and calls about finding a local IGFA or MD DNR rep that could verify a potential state record caught out of Sunset Marina today. After a few calls I was able to put them in touch with the right people and after a biologist confirms the catch we will be looking at a new Maryland state record for mahi. Angler Jeff Wright was fishing on board the Layin’ Lines out of Sunset Marina today when he landed a 74 pound mahi that topples the old record that stood for over 30 years by over 6 pounds. The crew also released four white marlin on their trip, but this trip will be remembered for the magnificent mahi that they caught that will be a new Maryland state record in short time. Congratulations to the crew of Layin Lines!!

We had another busy day at the scales for the 3rd and final day of the Big Fish Classic today with some big fish that landed on the board. It was a terrific event highlighted by a new tournament record 455 pound blue marlin caught by the crew of Fish in OC charter partner Pumpin’ Hard by angler Dan Burt. The big fish won the “Burt Boys” a check for over $199,000. Congratulations to all of the Big Fish winners!!

Away from the tournament by buddy Curt Presnell and his wife Talia had a great day on the water yesterday when they celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary by releasing a white marlin and landing this nice mahi that weighed in at coincidentally……28 pounds.

The Judith M with Captain John Bunting at the helm has been having some great fishing as of late. Here are just a few of the nice fish that have come on board. Glenn Karker (Lancaster PA) – 15″ Sea Bass Jim Kerzan (Chambersburg PA) – Triggerfish 15″ Joe McQuad (Long Island NY) – Three triggerfish 14-16″ Tanner Maynard (Harrisburg PA) – 16″ Sea Bass Vincent Pellicone (Langhorne PA) – 15″ Triggerfish Adrian and Bella Arrindell (Oxford CT) – 15″ Triggerfish Hether Showe and Leo Jones (Hagerstown MD) – 14″ – 15″ Triggerfish Lucas and Cayden Miller (Cumberland MD) – 3 lb triggerfish 13″ to 17″ Sarah Valenca (Greencastle PA) – 2 lb Triggerfish

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported that the sea bass were finicky once again today, but they did see a good flounder bite and put some nice keepers in the box.

Captain Jeff Coats of Pitboss Fishing was on the bay first thing this morning and had some luck with our Dale Timmon’s Deadly Double and a minnow and was able to put this keeper flounder in the net.

Our resident insomniac Captain Marc Spagnola was burning the candle at both ends again last night and today and put some shooters on target with some great shooting for rays and houndfish.

Big Bird Cropper and Neighbor Dave got out for a night trip last night that produced some throwback rockfish and a keeper weakfish and flounder. The flounder was 18″ and the grey trout was 23″.

10 year old Macey Humphress caught this 14″ citation kingfish on Assateague Island this weekend while fishing with her dad Ron during an “incredible” bite with the kings this weekend.