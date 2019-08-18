New MD State Record Mahi Highlights 2019 Poor Girl’s Open Results

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

The 2019 Poor Girl’s Open at Bahia Marina is in the rear view mirror now and it was truly an event for the record books. 925 lady anglers fished on 184 boats for a total purse of over $269,000! There were several winners in the categories, but the big winner is the American Cancer Society who will receive a check for over $100,000 thanks to organizers and participants of the 2019 Poor Girl’s Open. I helped the late, great Captain Steve Harman put this tournament together so many years ago now so it’s very dear to me and I’m sure he is smiling down on his family and proud of what the Poor Girl’s Open has become. Congratulations to Earl Conley, Shawn Harman and the entire Harman family for an awesome event!! Thanks to Matt McQueeny and Dave Messick of Hooked on OC for the shots!! Here are your 2019 winners….

Junior Angler

AnnaBelle Schiavino 7 DOLPHIN

Wahoo

3rd Wahoo- Rhonda’s Osprey Bonnie Asquith 30.5lb

2nd Wahoo- Bar South Michelle Espinosa- 47.8lb

1st Wahoo- Restless Lady II Ginger Flemming- 69.7lb

Dolphin

3rd Dolphin- Seek and Destroy Christine Fried- 23.2lb

2nd Dolphin- Talkin’ Trash Jody Eid 40.2lb

1st Dolphin- Haulin N’ Ballin Kristy Frashure- 74.5lb

Tuna

3rd- Tuna- Cabana Carlie Carey 64.9lb

2nd Tuna- Reel Chaos Brandi Carr 65.3lb (2:40pm)

1st Tuna- Marli Brooke Moretz 65.3lb (10:41am)

Billfish Release

3rd Release- No Quarter 4 White Release- (2:16pm)

2nd Release- C Boys 4 White Release- (11:13am)

1st Release- DA Sea 5 White Release

Outside of the tournament Bill Warrington was fishing on board the Chaos on Friday in the Baltimore Canyon when he caught this nice 27 pound bull mahi.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star said the summer calm skipped a day today, but he was still able to show some folks to the sea bass.

Summer calm skips a day here and there. Overall though it sure has been nice.

Today’s bite wasn’t great, but clients who kept after it (most of em) ended up with a good fish fry or two.

Young John Brown (green) of Point of Rocks MD landed this dandy by himself.

Alex Rodriguez of McClain VA puts a good one in the box.

Thang Nguydn from Silver Spring MD took everyone’s money with a just-decent cbass.

In today’s group snap are Alyssa Ann & Matthew Lievens of Reading PA – Alex Pitt of Wilmington DE – Al Cuco & Tony Rodriguez from McClain VA – plus Ron Brown From Point of Rocks MD.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service took a quick trip outside of the inlet today and was rewarded with a nice catch of mackerel from the troll.

Big Bird Cropper and his buddy Brian had a good day fishing the route 50 bridge today. Bird and Brian had some keeper flounder from the bridge and Brian even caught a spade fish on a white Gulp.

Tim and Kelly Bunting and their boys Kyle Bunting and Colby Timmons had a nice morning of flounder fishing when they caught 12 flounder with four keepers pu to 18.5″ in the east channel.