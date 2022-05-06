By Scott Lenox

There is a new potential Delaware state record tautog going through the process right now after a big 20 plus pound fish was caught today out of Lewes, DE. Captain Brent Wiest of the Katydid caught the fish today and weighed it in at Henlopen Bait & Tackle where it tipped out at 21.48 pounds. If the big fish qualifies it will beat the current record set back in 2005 by just a few ounces. Congratulations to Captain Brent on his awesome tautog!!

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters didn’t have any 20 pounders on board today, but he did have some stellar tautog fishing. Captain Chase put his guys on a bunch of nice fish with some double digits in the mix.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had a nice morning at the route 50 bridge where he showed his anglers some catch and release rockfish action.

Shaun Flaherty was “dredging” with Big Bird Cropper today at the route 50 bridge when he caught this beautiful 34″, 11 pound keeper rockfish.

Brian Brannan trolled the Thorofare with the Fish in OC Deadly Double this afternoon and caught two keeper flounder of 16″ and 18″.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had a killer night of bowfishing for his shooters last night last night. The guys hit their mark on lots of shots for gar, snakeheads and catfish.

