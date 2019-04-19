Nice Bay Tautog

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
  3. Nice Bay Tautog
Nice Bay Tautog

Posted on April 18th, 2019

By Scott Lenox

Scott Lenox
Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was another absolutely beautiful spring day today with very warm temps and sunny skies…but once again the wind blew hard this afternoon and messed it up a little.  We’re looking at more wind for tomorrow and then some serious rain overnight into Saturday so you may be able to get it in tomorrow morning, but then it looks like a few days off.

Two reports came in today and both were from my buddies down at the Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City.  First Bear sent in a photo of the lovely Amber Smoker who was catching some tautog down on the inlet rocks.  Next up it was a shot of a reely nice tautog caught on the pier today that was 19″ and chubby.  That’s a nice bay tautog by any standard.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star is still looking for year round party boat deckhands.  Experience is preferred, but definitely not necessary.   What is necessary is the ability to pass a CG drug test and random drug testing.  Captain Monty is more than willing to train the right candidates.  Email Captain Monty at mhawkins@morningstarfishing.com to set up an interview.

Daily Angle

Striper In The Surf
Striper In The Surf

Except for a few short rain showers and some wind, today was not too bad a weather day at all.  The local home improvement stores and Crabs to Go were packed with patrons up until just… READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

Boat Rentals and Sales at Island Watersports
Boat Rentals and Sales at Island Watersports

If you’re coming to Ocean City for the Labor Day holiday or anytime during the season for that matter and you’re looking to get out on the water for some tubing, sightseeing, cruising or best of… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information