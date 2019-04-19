By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was another absolutely beautiful spring day today with very warm temps and sunny skies…but once again the wind blew hard this afternoon and messed it up a little. We’re looking at more wind for tomorrow and then some serious rain overnight into Saturday so you may be able to get it in tomorrow morning, but then it looks like a few days off.

Two reports came in today and both were from my buddies down at the Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City. First Bear sent in a photo of the lovely Amber Smoker who was catching some tautog down on the inlet rocks. Next up it was a shot of a reely nice tautog caught on the pier today that was 19″ and chubby. That’s a nice bay tautog by any standard.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star is still looking for year round party boat deckhands. Experience is preferred, but definitely not necessary. What is necessary is the ability to pass a CG drug test and random drug testing. Captain Monty is more than willing to train the right candidates. Email Captain Monty at mhawkins@morningstarfishing.com to set up an interview.